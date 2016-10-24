At a campaign stop in Florida this morning, Republican presidential nominee and D-list reality-TV star Donald Trump told his supporters he was “updating” his theories on whether the election is rigged. Now, Trump says, he believes that only so-called Blue states — those that end up casting their Electoral College votes for Hillary Clinton — should be considered suspect.
Donald Trump Claims Only Blue States Are Rigged – Conservative Frontline
Seeded on Mon Oct 24, 2016 10:57 AM
