Green Bay Crime Reports: Serial Horse Rapist Arrested Again in Wisconsin

Seeded on Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:02 PM
A man with a long history of sexually abusing horses was recently arrested AGAIN by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, for you guessed it, sexually abusing a horse. Sterling Rachwal, 53, was arrested and charged with multiple MISDEMEANORS, because apparently raping animals isn’t considered a serious offense in Wisconsin.

