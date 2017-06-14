A man with a long history of sexually abusing horses was recently arrested AGAIN by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, for you guessed it, sexually abusing a horse. Sterling Rachwal, 53, was arrested and charged with multiple MISDEMEANORS, because apparently raping animals isn’t considered a serious offense in Wisconsin.
Green Bay Crime Reports: Serial Horse Rapist Arrested Again in Wisconsin
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:02 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment